First-look poster of Lahari Films – Chai Bisket Films’ production no 2 unveiled

On the occasion of Ugadi, the title and first look of Production No 2 of Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films has been unveiled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films joined forces to make purely content-based films to encourage young talent. Their first attempt – ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ starring Suhas was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Naturally, there will be some anticipation for the next joint production venture of the banners. On the occasion of Ugadi, the title and first look of Production No 2 of Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films has been unveiled.

An attention-grabbing title ‘Mem Famous!’ has been locked for the movie that stars Sumanth Prabhas in the lead role. Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi are the other prominent cast of the movie, written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas. Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan together are producing the movie, which is set in the village backdrop.

In the first-look poster, Sumanth is seen riding a tractor along with a gang from his village in it. While it’s a fun ride for him, as he looks contented, it is one hell of a ride for others as they appear frightened. However, the first-look poster gives an impression that this one is going to be a hilarious youth entertainer.

Shyam Dupati is the cinematographer, while Kalyan Nayak provides the music. Srujana Adusumilli is the editor, while Arvind Muli is the art director.

The film is in the last schedule of shoot and post-production work is happening currently. The movie will have its theatrical release worldwide on June 2.