First teaser for ‘Pushpa The Rising’ will be unveiled on Allu Arjun’s birthday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:46 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: On April 8, to mark the birthday of Allu Arjun, the creators of ‘Pushpa: The Rising’ are planning to release a teaser offering the first look at the upcoming film. A teaser for the teaser that included clips from the first section appeared on social media.

In November, a look test for ‘Pushpa: The Rising’, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, was made public. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, the film’s cinematographer, described a picture from the set as “the start of the adventure on Instagram”.

The cast has finished a lengthy schedule in Visakhapatnam where they shot a lot of action scenes. With the action scenes that have already been captured, the filmmakers, according to a tweet from Telugu movie portal ‘Aakashavaani’, have developed a three-minute teaser. To coincide with Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers plan to release it on April 8.

Fans are currently awaiting the teaser video, which will be released on his birthday, and Twitter is currently trending with his videos and posts with the caption ‘Thaggede Le’.