‘Pushpa 2’ to be shot in Sri Lanka and Thailand

A huge action sequence in between the oceans from next schedule of 'Pushpa 2' will be made in the countries of Sri Lanka and Thailand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:34 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Pushpa 2’ is definitely going to have one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema ever. This is because of the craze Allu Arjun’s film has after the global success of the first part, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Film lovers across the globe are now eagerly waiting for the sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Director Sukumar and the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, are taking enough time to make ‘Pushpa 2’ on a much larger scale and deliver the best product to the audience.

‘Pushpa 2’ production had already begun long ago, but later schedule breaks were taken. Sukumar is now planning to move on to the next schedule, which includes a huge action sequence in between the oceans. As per the latest update from internal sources, this action sequence will be made in the countries of Sri Lanka and Thailand. The film unit is currently making its preparations.

Meanwhile, Sukumar is planning another surprise for the Pushpa fans. He is going to release a small teaser or glimpse to take the audience into the world of ‘Pushpa 2’. Interestingly, this video might be three minutes long, and it will be focused on all the characters instead of just sticking to the lead, Allu Arjun. The video would be like a constructed elevation to the icon star from all other main characters in the film.

‘Pushpa 2’ might need 200 working days from April to complete all the production. The film has also received an offer from the Netflix OTT platform for the digital rights even before it was shot completely. The digital rights are said to be worth around 200 crores. This is really a massive craze around ‘Pushpa’.

Well, we are all going to witness a bit of the ‘Pushpa 2’ world next week on Saturday, April 8, marking the icon star Allu Arjun’s birthday.