Fish prices remain stable in Nalgonda

Nalgonda district witnessed an impressive fish production of 26,435 tons in the last financial year, with an annual growth rate of around 10 percent

Nalgonda: Over the last three years, prices of fish in the market have remained stable, thanks to the commendable efforts of the Fisheries Department. Through various initiatives, fish production has multiplied, greatly benefiting the livelihoods of fishermen.

During this period, the prices of rohu (labeo rohita) and bocha (catla) have consistently remained at Rs.160 per kg. Additionally, the price of murrel has been steady at Rs.450 per kg.

The district witnessed an impressive fish production of 26,435 tons in the last financial year, with an annual growth rate of around 10 percent. These results can be attributed to the implementation of the Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme. As a result, fish prices have remained affordable for the general population, with no notable increase even on special occasions like ‘Mrigasira Karthi’ observed in the previous year. Traditionally, people consume fish on this day.

With fish production surpassing local demand, the surplus has been exported to markets in Hyderabad, Guntur and Vijayawada. The rejuvenation of irrigation tanks and the release of fishlings into them have significantly bolstered fish production in the district. Importantly, the irrigation tanks have been replenished with Krishna water through AMRP-SLBC and the low-level canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, ensuring an adequate water supply even during the summer season. Consequently, there has been no shortage of fish in the district’s markets throughout the year, including the summer season.

Prior to 2014, the availability of fish in the market was scarce and expensive due to the frequent drying up of irrigation tanks in all seasons and consistently low water levels in reservoirs. These conditions severely impacted fish growth and left fishermen unemployed.

The Fisheries Department has made significant strides by releasing fishlings into 1,341 irrigation tanks and nine reservoirs across the Nalgonda district. This endeavor has not only increased fish production but also made fish accessible to people in all areas of the district. Consequently, roadside fish markets have emerged in towns, mandal headquarters, and major grama panchayats. With fresh fish now readily available, people have shown a preference for consuming fish, considering its lower price compared to mutton and chicken. This shift has proven to be lucrative for fishermen, resulting in increased business opportunities.

Assistant Director of Fisheries Venkaiah said the district currently produces 26,435 tons of fish annually, with a consistent growth rate of 10 percent over the past three years. Fishlings are provided free of cost to fishermen’s cooperative societies, and a proposal has been submitted to the state government for the release of 6.15 crore fishlings into 1,341 irrigation tanks during the upcoming monsoon season of 2023. As of now, 30,000 fishermen belonging to 181 societies are earning their livelihoods throughout the year in the district.

Kathroju Naveen Kumar, a fish food enthusiast, expressed delight over the fact that while prices of essential commodities have risen, fish prices have remained stable.

