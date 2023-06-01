Three-day fish food festival at Suryapet from June 8

District Fisheries Officer T Rupender Singh said that dishes of different verities of fishes would be available at the food festival

Suryapet: A three-day fish food festival would be organized in public club at Suryapet from June 8.

District Fisheries Officer T Rupender Singh said that the fish food festival would begin on ‘Mrigasira Karthi day’ on June 8 and conclude on June 10. He said that dishes of different verities of fishes would be available at the food festival.

We are expecting huge response from the people as fish food festival would be conducted first time in the district. Live fishes would also be sold at the festival, he added.

