Five Army soldiers swept away in Ladakh flash floods

Incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 km from Leh, during an exercise around 1 am; Rajnath Singh expresses grief

By PTI Updated On - 29 June 2024, 01:02 PM

Representational photo

Leh: Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early on Saturday, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the unfortunate accident.

The incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 km from here, during an exercise at around 1 am, the officials said.

“On the night of June 28, 2024, while de-inducting from a military training activity, an Army tank got stuck in the Shyok river, near Saser Brangsa, eastern Ladakh, due to sudden increase in the water level. Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn’t succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are under way,” a Leh-based Army PRO said in a statement.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Singh condoled the loss of lives. “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh,” he said.

“We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” he said.

Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh. We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 29, 2024