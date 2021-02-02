Five-day bootcamp on AI products to be held at CIE-IIIT Hyderabad

The five-day bootcamp will focus on building AI products in sectors like Healthcare, Retail, Education, Transportation and Smart Cities.

Hyderabad: Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE-IIIT-H) along with Headstart Network (Hyderabad Chapter) signed a MoU with MUST Research for running AI Product Development Bootcamp. Through this association, the three parties will collaborate to organise and run a 5-day bootcamp every month starting from February 2021, which will help early stage startups, students and IT Professionals to get hands on experience in developing AI Products, which eventually will get incubated at CIE-IIIT Hyderabad.

As part of the programme every month, each cohort will accommodate up to 20 teams (three members in each team). The five-day bootcamp will focus on building AI products in sectors like Healthcare, Retail, Education, Transportation and Smart Cities.

CIE-IIIT-H COO Professor Ramesh Loganathan said, “There is a need of such bootcamps which give a broad view to next gen entrepreneurs and fresh graduates about AI and help them with hands-on experience in working around the same.”

“Since our inception in 2007, we have been supporting early stage startups through our various initiatives such as Startup Saturday, Headstart Mentor etc. This bootcamp will help us support startups in a more structured way,” said Anubhav Tiwari, City Lead, Headtstart Network (Hyderabad Chapter)

“Partnering with Headstart and CIE-IIITH will help us reach the right audience and with the incubation support many such products ideas coming out of the bootcamps can eventually convert into a startup with the help of CIE and Headstart” said Joy Mustafi, Founder, MUST Research.

