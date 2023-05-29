Five-day workshop on AI-Assisted Tools commences at KL Deemed to be University

The five-day workshop will commence with an introduction to ChatGPT and generative model tools, followed by detailed sessions on generator tools for research, PPT Generation Tool, Code Generation Tool, and a concluding hands-on session with Plagiarism Checker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

The five-day workshop will commence with an introduction to ChatGPT and generative model tools, followed by detailed sessions on generator tools for research, PPT Generation Tool, Code Generation Tool, and a concluding hands-on session with Plagiarism Checker

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University is conducting a workshop on ‘Empowering Creativity-Exploring the Possibilities of AI-Assisted Tools’ between May 29 and June 2 at its KLH Hyderabad Campus in Aziz Nagar, a press release said.

Organized by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, the workshop aims to help participants tap into their full potential by harnessing the power of AI-assisted tools.

The primary objective of this workshop is to provide professionals, researchers, students, and anyone interested with an in-depth understanding of how AI-assisted tools can be leveraged to enhance creativity and productivity. Through a series of hands-on sessions, participants will gain detailed knowledge about some of the most cutting-edge AI-assisted tools available today, including ChatGPT, Plagiarism Checker, PPT Generation Tool, Code Generation Tool, and Generator Tools for Research.

The five-day workshop will commence with an introduction to ChatGPT and generative model tools, followed by detailed sessions on generator tools for research, PPT Generation Tool, Code Generation Tool, and a concluding hands-on session with Plagiarism Checker.

Dr. G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, expressed his excitement about the workshop, stating, “I firmly believe that one can unleash their full potential by harnessing the power of technology. This workshop will provide participants with the opportunity to work directly with AI tools, explore their features and capabilities, and discover how they can be applied in their own work.

Our goal is to equip our students with practical knowledge about AI and its tools, enabling them to work more efficiently and intelligently. Today’s generation emphasizes working smart over working hard.”

Throughout the workshop, a team of experts will guide the audience through each session, providing valuable insights and addressing their questions. The workshop will also facilitate interactions among like-minded individuals who share a passion for creativity and innovation. The workshop will also facilitate interactions among like-minded individuals who share a passion for creativity and innovation. Participants will leave the workshop equipped with a new set of skills and knowledge that they can immediately apply in their own work.

Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Hyderabad Campus, along with Convener Dr. Arpita Gupta, HoD of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and the faculty members, cordially invite participants to attend this enriching workshop at the KLH Hyderabad Campus.

Also Read Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University organises placement success meet