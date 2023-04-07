| Five Indians Including Two From Hyderabad Die In Accident While On Way To Umrah In Saudi

Two from Hyderabad and three from Rajasthan died in a car crash, while being on their way to perform Umrah in Saudia on Thursday night. Another Hyderabadi is critically injured and battling for his life in Hospial.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 10:44 AM, Fri - 7 April 23

Jeddah: In a tragic road mishap, five persons including two minors and two pregnant women of two Indian families lost their lives while being on their way to perform Umrah in Makkah in the wee hours of Thursday. Two of the victims were from Hyderabad and the other two from Rajasthan.

Riyadh based families of Ahmed Abdul Rasheed (27) and Mohammed Shahid Khatri (24), neighbours in Suwaidi area of Riyadh were travelling in a vehicle to perform Umrah, when their vehicle was hit by another car from opposite direction around 3 a. on Thursday, some 140 km from Riyadh, according to relatives of deceased.

Ahmed Abdul Rasheed of Hyderabad along with his pregnant wife Khansa, three-year-old daughter Mariam accompanied by Mohammed Shahid Khatri, of Sikar district in Rajasthan and his pregnant wife Sumayya and their four-year-old son Ammar Ahmed were travelling in a car to Makkah when their car met with a head-on collision .

In that tragic accident Ahmed Abdul Rasheed’s wife Khansa and daughter Mariam died on the spot while Ahmed Abdul Rasheed is battling for life in a hospital. The entire family of Shahid Khatri too died. Shahid Khatri and his four-year-old son died on the spot while his wife Sumayya succumbed to her injuries while being treated in a hospital.

The required legal formalities were completed by the family friends with no time and they said that they expected burial on Friday.

In the beginning of Ramadan, 21 expatriates living in Khamis Mushait area were killed in a bus accident on the way to perform Umrah.