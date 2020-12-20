Hyderabad man dies in road accident in Chicago  

Mohd Moizuddin, 33, a resident of Tappachabutra had gone to the United States few years ago to pursue his studies, and started working there.

By | Published: 2:18 pm

Hyderabad: A man from Hyderabad died after being hit by a car in Chicago in the United States on Saturday.

Mohd Moizuddin, 33, a resident of Tappachabutra had gone to the United States few years ago to pursue his studies, and started working there.

“Moizuddin was standing after getting down from his car when another car coming in the wrong direction hit his car resulting in serious injuries and subsequent death,” said Khaja Moinuddin, father of Moizuddin.

Moizuddin had come to the city last September and got married. The couple later shifted to the United States and was blessed with a child. The family received the information about his death late in the night.

The family of Moizuddin sought help from the Telangana government, Union Ministry of External Affairs, and the US consulate officials to help in getting an emergency visa to reach the United States.

