Hyderabad woman dies in accident in Austin, Texas

According to a post by her friend Priyanka Reddy, Neha Reddy passed away in an accident involving a collision between two vehicles at South 1st Street and West Mary Street around 3 am on November 7.

By | Published: 10:24 am 10:31 am

Hyderabad: A native of Hyderabad, Neha Reddy Maddika, died in an accident in Austin, Texas of the United States, in the wee hours of November 7.

According to a post by her friend Priyanka Reddy, Neha Reddy passed away in an accident involving a collision between two vehicles at South 1st Street and West Mary Street around 3 am on November 7.

According to a tweet by Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, they transported ‘four adults to local hospitals following a crash in South Austin on Saturday morning. The scene was at the intersection of South 1st Street and West Mary Street around 3 am’, the tweet said.

According to Priyanka Reddy’s post on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, through which her friends are trying to raise some financial assistance to send the body to Hyderabad, Neha Reddy was “very talkative, energetic, hard-working, motivated, always cared about others.”

“She tried very hard to fight for life but unfortunately she had brain injuries during the incident. She does not have any immediate family in the United States, her family is in India (Hyderabad, Telangana, India). We are organizing this fund to initiate the last rights of Neha Reddy and also sending her mortal remains back to her home,” (sic) the post said, adding that it was just six months ago that Neha’s father Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy passed away.

Further details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .