NRI who met with an accident in Dubai, dies in TS; Punjagutta police register case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:05 AM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly causing an accident that resulted in the death of an NRI, from Jagtial district, in Dubai.

Pusala Ramu (25), a resident of Madhulapalli village in Pegadapalli mandal of Jagtial district, had been working as a delivery boy in Dubai since 2019.

On 26 February, Ramu met with an accident while delivering a parcel to a customer on his bike.

He was shifted to a hospital in Dubai and later his relatives air lifted him in an air ambulance to India for treatment.

Initially, Ramu was admitted to NIMS on March 8 and later was shifted to a private hospital where he passed away while undergoing treatment on Saturday night.

Immedialty after the accident a complaint was registered at the Al Barsha police station in Dubai.

After his death in Hyderabad, Ramu’s brother Mahesh made a complaint at Punjagutta police station.

Based on the complaint the police registered a case and are investigating.