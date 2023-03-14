NRI who met with an accident in Dubai, dies in TS; Punjagutta police register case

Punjagutta police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly causing an accident that resulted in the death of an NRI, from Jagtial district, in Dubai
Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly causing an accident that resulted in the death of an NRI, from Jagtial district, in Dubai.
Pusala Ramu (25), a resident of Madhulapalli village in Pegadapalli mandal of Jagtial district, had been working as a delivery boy in Dubai since 2019.
On 26 February, Ramu met with an accident while delivering a parcel to a customer on his bike.
He was shifted to a hospital in Dubai and later his relatives air lifted him in an air ambulance to India for treatment.
Initially, Ramu was admitted to NIMS on March 8 and later was shifted to a private hospital where he passed away while undergoing treatment on Saturday night.
Immedialty after the accident a complaint was registered at the Al Barsha police station in Dubai.
After his death in Hyderabad, Ramu’s brother Mahesh made a complaint at Punjagutta police station.
Based on the complaint the police registered a case and are investigating.