Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
Five injured in reactor blast in IDA Bollaram

Five employees of Sreekara Organics injured after a reactor blast in the factory at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy district on Thursday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 2 March 23
Sreekara Organics private limited at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy district on Thursday. 

Sangareddy: Five employees of Sreekara Organics were injured in a reactor blast in the factory at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

One of victim from the reactor blast
Three of the five injured suffered over 90 percent burn injuries while the other two sustained over 60 percent burn injuries. The victims were shifted to hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured was critical, police said.

One among the five victims in the reactor blast

The victims were Anup, Sai Kamal, Ramesh, Rajesh and Ramachandra Raj.

The IDA Bollaram Police have registered a case.

