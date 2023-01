Hyderabad: Thieves in women’s attire caught at IDA Bollaram

Two thieves, who broke into the MSN Pharmaceutical Industry near IDA Bollaram, were caught by the security personnel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

thieves in woman attire were caught at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Two thieves, who broke into the MSN Pharmaceutical Industry near IDA Bollaram, were caught by the security personnel.

The two thieves, who were clad in sarees, had earlier broke open the locks of a pan shop, chat bandar and a tea stall. The security personnel handed them over to the Bachupally police. A case was registered.

