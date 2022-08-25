Five more food parks in Telangana get Environmental clearance

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:40 AM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Government’s efforts to set up more food parks across the State are gaining pace with five more parks obtaining Environmental Clearance from regulatory authorities. The clearance was issued by the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority for food parks are coming up at Wargal, Siddipet, Sarvareddypally, Nagar Kurnool, Lingampally, Kama Reddy, Buddhakalan, Mancherial and Mandapally, Siddipet.

Depending on the site topography and presence of natural resources like water bodies, clearances are issued with a few directions, which have to be followed by the Government. Each park is proposed to be developed in a site ranging from 115 acres to 673 acres. After obtaining environmental clearance, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) is now gearing up development of layouts and provision of basic infrastructure.

Besides layout development, focus would be on ensuring power supply, road network, streetlights, water supply and amenities, said an official from TSIIC. At present, there are four major food parks projects across the State. In addition to the proposed five food parks, land identification for three to four zones was under progress, the official said.

The State Government has introduced several measures, including extending subsidies, policies and schemes to support the food processing sector. To further strengthen and promote the sector, the State Government is working towards setting up milk processing units, dairy products, rice mills, oil processing units, cold storages, dry warehouses, ripening chambers, quality control, test labs and R& D centre and packing units in the food parks.

In addition to these, the State Government extends support through customized industry specific training to youth under Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to ensure quality manpower.