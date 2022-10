Five persons jailed for drunk driving in Rachakonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced five persons to two-day jail term for driving in an inebriated condition. Both of them were caught by the Rachakonda traffic police.

A total of 111 cases were booked by the Rachakonda police against inebriated drivers. While five were awarded jail term, two persons were asked to do community service and a fine was imposed by the court on the remaining persons.