Five places at DLF Hyderabad that give major street food goals

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 03:30 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Bustling with youngsters till late at night, DLF in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad is one of the most popular street food lanes in the city. Any day you drive up to that lane, you will find dozens of kiosks and shops selling varieties of food to hundreds of youngsters.

The place serves as a boon for this generation of Hyderabadis that love hanging out late at night and are sure to crave food at odd hours. In addition to that, customers here are also from offices in the surrounding areas who work night shifts.

Here’s a list of five famous and sought-after places at DLF that have been serving some OG street food goals.

Varalakshmi Tiffins

All south-Indians love a good masala dosa and will have it any time of the day or night. This place in DLF is the go-to for many people as it serves hot and tasty nashta items. Favourites here are dosa and the ghee-karam idli.

AM-PM Maggi Point

In some ways, DLF is synonymous with the Maggi this stall sells. They sell over 15 kinds of Maggi and they are all cooked and served right in front of you. Fried Maggi and Cheese Maggi are the crowd’s favourite. They also sell other dishes, but nothing beats the Maggi.

Momos Delight

This tiny bandi on DLF Street is the place to be for all momo lovers. Apart from the regular steamed momos and fried momos, this stall is known for its crazy momos – kurkure momos and momo burgers.

Conical Gaufres

Of course, a street food place has a famous dessert place. While there are many such stalls, Conical Gaufres grabs the most attention for its long, conical desserts. Kit-kat crunch and triple chocolate are must-try.

Smoky Docky

This place is literal heaven for all chicken lovers. If you are someone who loves your chicken roasted, then this is the place. From chicken with salad to chicken with fries, they have multiple options. And also, do not miss their apricot delight.

While these were our top five, the place is spoilt for choice. From Shawarma and Chicken fry to Maggi and some mouthful desserts, DLF street food lane is one the best places to head out for a late-night snack.