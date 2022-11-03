| Five Places You Can Watch The Next T20 World Cup Match In Hyderabad

Five places you can watch the next T20 World Cup match in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:17 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Enhancing this cricket-watching experience are the city’s many sports bars which are often jam-packed when India is playing. Here’s a roundup of some places you can watch the next match at.

Hyderabad: After the win against Bangladesh, India is now a step closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals. With each match meting out a nail-biting experience, scores of cricket fans are expected to be found glued to their screens for the upcoming matches.

Mustang Terrace Lounge

This lounge bar in Gachibowli has been the sports enthusiasts’ favourite for some time now. Their open terrace with the giant screen is what pulls the crowd. Although reviews for the food are average, the view of the city skyline is to die for.

Buffalo Wild Wings

This American restaurant has three branches in Hyderabad – Jubilee Hills, RGIA, and Gachibowli. It’s the perfect place to grab a beer and enjoy the match. If you’re there, do try their spicy chicken wings.

Prost

Although they are known for their microbrewery, the vibe on match days here is unmatchable. The best way to enjoy a match here is to reserve a table on their first-floor seating. Do not miss their mini burgers.

Air Live

This party hotspot for live music lovers gives a stadium vibe every match evening with liquor flowing from all corners. While there might be music restrictions as it is located in Jubilee Hills, the match screenings are usually fun here.

Hard Rock Café

Home for almost all the happening gigs in the city, this place is also a go-to for cricket screenings. They have comfortable seating and a huge enough space that helps people move around while they sip their cocktails.