India beat Bangladesh by five runs in T20 World Cup

Published Date - 06:20 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Indias Virat Kohli gestures to teammate Deepak Hooda, right, following their T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. India defeated Bangladesh by five runs. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Adelaide: India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six.

The under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.

Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

Defending a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a brief rain interruption, India restricted Bangladesh to 145 for six.

Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with a 27-ball 60.

Arshdeep Singh (2/38) picked up two wickets for India.

Brief scores:

India 184 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 64 not out, KL Rahul 50; Hasan Mahmud (3/47).

Bangladesh: 145 for 6 in 16 overs (Liton Das 60; Arshdeep Singh 2/38).