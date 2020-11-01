Fixing Hyderabad’s battered roads on war footing

GHMC plans to complete resurfacing, repair works of BT roads by Nov 30, CC roads by Dec 31

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the road repair works on war a footing basis after the recent heavy rains left several road stretches damaged in different parts of the city.

Unlike in the past, the municipal corporation is now executing these works by setting daily targets. To this effect, officials are working with a target of completing 99.51 km of BT road works by November 30 and 272 km of CC road works by December 31.

An amount of about Rs 256 crore is being spent for these road works and this is in addition to the works taken up under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). The municipal corporation has identified 315 stretches covering over 99.51 km in all the six zones. All the Zonal Commissioners and officials were directed to complete the repair works by November 30 or earlier.

This apart, temporary restoration works were under progress on the stretches that suffered severe damages due to the heavy rains. Presently, the exercise of pothole filling, cross cutting, bad patch restoration works are being taken up by special teams. This will be followed with regular resurfacing and laying of fresh BT layers on the roads.

SRDP and CRMP road works

The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works, which are mostly covered under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) works, have been badly damaged. All these stretches will have potholes filled and bad patches fixed by laying a fresh layer of BT by the respective agencies.

Under the CRMP works, the State government has sanctioned Rs1,839 crore for maintenance and operation of 709.49 km of main roads, which are wider than 10.5 mts across GHMC limits, for five years. Of the proposed 331 km road works this year, till date 295.51 km road works have been completed and the balance road works are to be completed by November 30.

HRDCL link roads to be thrown open soon

In tune with the relief and restoration works, development works are being taken up simultaneously in the city. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will be throwing open two crucial link roads developed by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) in next few days.

The Works on Corridor No 23 from Mumbai old highway (Leather Park) to Road No 45, under HT line covering 1.2 km and Corridor No 26 from Mumbai old highway to Delhi Public School via Engineering Staff College covering 1.38 km have been completed. The projects are taken up with a cost of Rs15.54 crore and Rs19.51 crore respectively.

The GHMC has also set up LED streetlights on the two link roads which were developed in less than 90 days. Earlier this year, the Minister had thrown open the major link road from Road No 70, Jubilee Hills (Prashasan Nagar) to Narne Road No 8, Jubilee Hills covering 0.47 km.

