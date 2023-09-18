Flat selling case: ED tracks audit report of accused company with Nusrat Jahan’s signature as director

The ED officials are keeping this factor in mind while carrying forward their investigation in the matter.

By IANS Published Date - 11:34 AM, Mon - 18 September 23

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tracked an audit report of 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, a financial entity accused of duping senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates, which contains the signature of actress-turn-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Nusrat Jahan as its director.

Though the audit report for the financial year 2015-16 corroborates Jahan’s claims that she resigned from the company in March 2017, it refutes her statement that as an “independent director” she was unaware of the financial and transaction details of the entity.

The ED officials are keeping this factor in mind while carrying forward their investigation in the matter.

Sources said that in case the actress-turned-politician is summoned for the second time for interrogation, she might be questioned on this audit report carrying her signature.

Jahan faced a prolonged six-hour questioning by the probe sleuths at the central agency’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on September 12.

While leaving the ED office, the MP had told the media that she had answered all the queries and was ready to extend all possible cooperation in future if needed.

The accusation against the said financial entity is that they collected several crores of rupees from senior citizens promising them residential flats at lucrative rates. However, as per the complaint, instead of providing them flats, their money was used for purchase of personal residential accommodation by the directors, including Jahan.

Jahan has, however, denied allegations and claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity, where she resigned in March 2017, and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs

1.40 crore in March 2017 only.