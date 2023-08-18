Flesh trade racket busted in Alwal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the local police have busted a sex racket and nabbed six persons including three organisers, apart from rescuing seven women from various states in Alwal on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the police raided the premises and arrested them. The rescued women were sent to rescue home for rehabilitation.