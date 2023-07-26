| Hyderabad Rains Man Releases Snake In Ghmc Office At Alwal After It Enters House

Hyderabad rains: Man releases snake in GHMC Office at Alwal after it enters house

Hyderabad is grappling with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, as residents in several areas find themselves wading through waist-deep water that has entered their homes.

By IANS Published Date - 02:00 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is grappling with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, as residents in several areas find themselves wading through waist-deep water that has entered their homes.

The incessant rains have resulted in severe waterlogging in some localities across the city. Among the worst affected is the Alwal area, where sewage water has not only inundated low-lying areas but also brought with it an unexpected visitor that instilled fear among residents.

A snake, believed to have been washed into a residential area by the flooding, found its way into one of the houses in Alwal on Wednesday.

Terrified by the snake’s presence and growing anxiety over the rising water levels, the residents immediately sought help from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities.

However, despite making a distress call six hours ago, no assistance was forthcoming.

Frustration and concern mounted as the snake remained in the house, posing a potential threat to residents. Among those affected was Sampat Kumar, a young man residing in the affected area.

He decided to take matters into his own hands. Displaying his impatience and anger, Kumar caught the snake and carried it to the Alwal GHMC ward office.

In a daring act of protest, he placed the snake on the table, demanding prompt action from the concerned officials.