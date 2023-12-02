IndiGo launches Hyderabad-Gondia flight from GMR Hyderabad Intl Airport

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:09 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: IndiGo airlines has launched flight services connecting Hyderabad to Gondia with inaugural flight 6E 7534 from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHAIL) here on Friday.

The daily flight will depart from Hyderabad at 10:35 am and arrive in Gondia at 12:35 pm. The addition of Gondia, also known as the Rice City, to IndiGo‘s network signifies the airline’s ongoing expansion and underscores its growth, connecting 54 domestic destinations to Hyderabad and 14 international destinations, a press release said.

