| Liquor Shops To Remain Closed Tomorrow In View Of Vote Counting Day

Wine shops to remain closed in Hyderabad on Sunday in view of vote counting

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya issued orders to this effect.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:04 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: All wine shops will remain closed in Hyderabad on account of counting of votes polled during the Assembly elections.

The police has decided to enforce closure of wine shops to avoid untoward incidents.