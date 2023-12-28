FLO Hyderabad Business Awards to be presented on January 7

On the whole 25 awards will be presented at the historic British Residency in Koti Women's College.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) announced their annual initiative Hyderabad Business Awards. There would be 20 awards in 10 categories, including the manufacturing sector in addition to five special awards. On the whole 25 awards will be presented on January 7 at the historic British Residency in Koti Women’s College.

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu will give away the awards and Panchayat Raj Minister Dr Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) will be the special guest, while Pinky Reddy, FLO Past National President will be the guest of honour.

Disclosing this at a news conference on Thursday, the FLO Hyderabad chairperson, Ritu Shah and Past Chairperson Heena Srivastava and YFLO Chairperson Arti Shah said Hyderabad Business Awards was an annual initiative to recognise successful women-led businesses representing various industry sectors based in Telangana.

The awards will be presented in categories like Social Enterprise/ Philanthropy, Sustainability, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Wellness, Aesthetics and Beauty, Innovation and Technology, Art and culture and Service Industry. The Lifetime Achievement, a jury special award will be presented to a personality/ties who best represents achievement and longevity. The Award acknowledges the winner’s sustained achievements within the business community during a distinguished career.