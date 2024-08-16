KT Rama Rao apologizes for unintended remarks against women

BRS working president KT Rama Rao issued an unconditional apology, clarifying that his remarks, made while criticizing the State government, were not intended to hurt women. "I apologize for any offense caused; my comments were never meant to demean or hurt my sisters," he stated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 10:45 AM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao regretted his remarks against women during a party meeting at Telangana Bhavan and asserted that they were unintended. He issued an unconditional apology stating that his remarks were not meant to hurt women and were made unintentionally, while criticising the State government.

“I am sorry for the remarks which were never meant to demean or hurt my sisters,” he asserted.

Speaking about the free bus travel scheme for women in RTC buses during the meeting on Thursday, Rama Rao responded to Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka’s remarks asking what was wrong with women passengers segregating onions and peeling garlic, while travelling in buses. He said the BRS never objected to such activties, but pointed out that free bus travel was not intended for it.

“We will not say that stitching of clothes is wrong in buses. If necessary start one bus for each person. The entire family can travel in RTC buses and if necessary they can perform break dances and record dances. But women fighting for a seat never happened in BRS rule,” he said, emphasising the need for more buses..

However, Seethakka said the BRS working president meant that “women could break dance or perform a record dance in RTC buses.” Terming the remarks objectionable, she demanded an unconditional apology.