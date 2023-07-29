Flood flow in Godavari river shows receding trend, still above danger mark at Sirpur, Bhadrachalam

The flood flow of Godavari at Bhadrachalam, where the river was flowing above the danger mark of 53 feet, is over 15.02 lakh cusecs

Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: Flood in Godavari is showing receding trend, but still it is above the danger mark at places.

River Wardha, a tributary of Godavari is flowing above the danger level of 160.95 metres at Sirpur town in Adilabad district. But it will not pose any major threat as the flood volume is declining at all the downstream points barring Bhadrachalam, according to Engineer –In- Chief, N Venkateswarlu.

The flood level at Lakshmi barrage continued to be over 10.10lakh cusecs. The inflows at Saraswati barrage and Parvathi barrage are in the order of 3.33 lakh cusecs and 1.5 lakh cusecs respectively. Their outflows were also maintained at the same level.

The Sripada Yellampalli project was receiving an inflow of 2.66 lakh cusecs. The project inflows and outflows were taken stock of by an inspection team led by the engineer- in- chief concerned. The live storage in the project is maintained at 14 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 20.17 tmc.

Inflows into Sriramsagar and Nizam Sagar projects were over 75000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively. The inflows and outflows at Dummugudem Anicult were at 14.87 lakh cusecs.

So far as the Krishna river basin is concerned, all the major projects except for Nagarjunasagar started receiving inflows.

Srisailam project is receiving over 1.85 lakh cusecs adding over 16 tmc a day to its live storage. Jurala project inflows are over 1.90 lakh cusecs. The state officials have closely been monitoring the situation at all the major and medium projects in the basin.