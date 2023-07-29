Godavari flowing over third warning level at Bhadrachalam, relief operations stepped up

As many as 75 villages and hamlets have been affected in 10 mandals with the rise in flood level in river Godavari in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking with people at a flood relief centre at Cherla in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: As many as 75 villages and hamlets have been affected in 10 mandals with the rise in flood level in river Godavari in the district. Bhadrachalam, Burgampahad, Allapalli, Karakagudem, Gundala, Pinapaka, Aswapuram, Cherla, Manugur and Dummugudem were the affected mandals from where 9,893 persons of 3,077 families have been shifted to 37 relief camps set up in respective mandals.

Godavari was flowing above the third warning level and the water level in 55.70 feet with a discharge of 15.73 lakh cusecs of flood water at 7 pm due to discharge of flood water from upstream projects.

As a result, transportation to several villages was cut off. There has been a respite from rain as there was no rain in 13 mandals while 10 mandals received light to moderate rain in the past 24 hours. There was no rainfall in the district until evening hours of Saturday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held a review meeting with special flood officer Anudeep Durishetty, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G and others. Relief operations should be continued; officers and staff should be at their respective posts and be alert until the flood situation comes under control.

Earlier he conducted an aerial survey of flood affected areas and inspected relief centres. He interacted with flood affected families and told them that the State government was taking all measures to support the families.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Maloth Kavitha, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and former MLC Balasani Lakshmi Narayana have reviewed the flood situation and interacted with people at Burgampad flood relief centre.

In Kothagudem mandal 96 of 32 families in Old Kothagudem area were shifted to the local relief centre as Murredu stream was overflowing. Meanwhile, authorities in Khammam have stepped up sanitation works in colonies affected by Munneru flood.

Also Read Telangana rains: More than half of minor irrigation tanks receive surplus inflows