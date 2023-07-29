Godavari crosses third warning level at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:38 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari crossed the third warning level and rising further at Bhadrachalam in the district.

The third warning was issued as the water level crossed the 53 feet mark at 8.43 pm on Friday. The flood flow which was at 54.20 feet at 5am with a discharge of 14.87 lakh cusecs reached 54.50 feet at 10 am with a discharge of 15.02 lakh cusecs on Saturday.

With the increase in water level in the river relief measures were stepped up and the residents in flood prone areas were alerted. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala and special flood officer Anudeep Durishetty were scheduled to visit the flood affected areas at Bhadrachalam during afternoon hours.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also going to visit the flood affected areas and relief centres along with the local MLA Podem Veeraiah.