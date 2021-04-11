Flying high: Bellampally girl set to be IAF lieutenant

Gopu Chamundeshwari Devi, a student of TSWRAFPDC for Women at Bibinagar scored big in the Air Force Common Admission Test and bagged the opportunity

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:06 pm

Mancherial: A girl belonging to a financially backward family from the coal belt town of Bellampalli has been selected as an officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF). She will be a lieutenant once she completes her training.

Gopu Chamundeshwari Devi, a student of Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College (TSWRAFPDC) for Women at Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhongir, scored big in the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and bagged the opportunity.

She is the first student of social welfare residential educational institutions to have cracked the test and to achieve the officer’s rank in the IAF.

Chamundeshwari’s father Gopu Vijay Kumar told ‘Telangana Today’ that they are overwhelmed and proud to be her parents. “We cannot express our happiness in words, and we were overjoyed after learning the news. She has always performed well in academics and deserved the success,” he remarked.

Chamundeshwari appeared for AFCAT-2020 whose results were declared in December last. She was qualified in the test and was then interviewed by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB)-Mysore, which recommended her to be an officer of the IAF considering her performance. She will be trained by training establishments of the Air Force before joining duties.

Vijay Kumar, a private employee from Babu Camp in the coal-belt town, expressed gratitude to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar and Director of TSWRAFPDC Major Usha Sarma and other teachers. He said his daughter had graduated from the degree college after completing her intermediate in a private college in Hyderabad. She completed her schooling in Bellampalli town.

The residents of the town were all praises for Chamundeshwari on her achievement. Gajelli Chandrasekhar, a resident, opined that she brought recognition to the town and the district by excelling in the AFCAT. He hoped that other girls draw inspiration from her and achieve bigger feats.

Meanwhile, Dr RS Praveen Kumar shared the success of the girl on his Twitter handle and congratulated her. He said she had scripted a history to clear the AFCAT and for getting selected to become an IAF officer from the social welfare residential schools of Telangana.

