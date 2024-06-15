Adapt, innovate & leverage technology: IAF chief’s message to young flying officers

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reviews Combined Graduation Parade of 213 officers’ course at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 12:32 PM

Flight cadets during the Combined Graduation Parade to mark their successful completion of pre-commissioning training, at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Observing that modern warfare has become a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape and is no longer purely a physical domain, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday exhorted young flying officers to adapt, innovate and leverage technology effectively for proving decisive in winning wars.

“Modern warfare is increasingly influenced by complex data networks and advanced cyber technologies. As leaders, you all need to adapt, innovate and leverage technology effectively for proving decisive in winning wars,” he said. “Tomorrow’s conflicts cannot be fought with yesterday’s mindset,” he added.

The CAS reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade of 213 officers’ course at the Air Force Academy here. In his address to young officers who were commissioned into the Indian Air Force, the IAF chief told them that the high-quality training being imparted at the academy has equipped them with professional skills, besides instilling fundamental qualities to discharge their duties effectively.

“The academy has groomed and moulded you as young leaders and capable aviators,” he told the young officers.

During the ceremony, the IAF chief conferred the President’s Commission to the graduating trainees. The ceremony included the presentation of ‘Wings’ to the flight cadets, nine officers each of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, and one officer from Vietnam.

Flying officer Happy Singh was awarded the Chief of the Air Staff ‘Sword of Honour’ by the Air Chief for standing first in the order-of-merit, while flying officer Toufiq Raza received the President’s plaque for excelling in overall training.

A flypast by formations of Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Dornier, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft enthralled the audience. Aerobatic shows by Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter display team were the highlight of the ceremony.