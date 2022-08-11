FMC Technologies joins Hand in Hand India to celebrate 75th Independence Day

12OO children and staff were provided Indian flags for Har Ghar Tiranga celebration.

Hyderabad: City-based FMC Technologies India and its CSR implementation partner Hand in Hand India, based in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, conducted an employee engagement program at ZPHS Boduppal and ZPHS Peerjadiguda to focus on the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Through these activities, 1200 children and staff were provided Indian flags for Har Ghar Tiranga celebration. A formal pledge was taken place with the children to hoist the National Flags for three days at their homes from August 13 to 15.

A group of 40 volunteers from FMC Technologies worked with students from the two schools with the theme of patriotism and the celebrations included cultural activities like songs, dances, essay writing on national integration, and secular themes.

Housila Tiwari, MD Technip FMC and Niranjan Desai, Country Manager P&C, Narendra D, Finance Manager, and other Technip FMC officials joined the celebrations. The event was supported by John Christopher, Hand in Hand India with support of four schools head masters.