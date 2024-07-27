Revanth says BRS Govt signed tripartite agreement to fix meters to agri pumpsets

The Chief Minister said a tripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, Telangana government and Discoms on January 4, 2017 to fix meters to agriculture pumpsets

Published Date - 27 July 2024

Hyderabad: Terming the claims of BRS that it did not agreed to fix meters to agriculture pumpsets despite pressure from the Centre as false and misleading, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS government had entered into a tripartite agreement with the Centre to fix meters to agriculture pumpsets in 2017 and that the party was lying on the issue.

Responding to BRS MLA T Harish Rao‘s comments on fixing meters to agriculture motors during a discussion on budget in the State assembly on Saturday, the Chief Minister said a tripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, Telangana government and Discoms on January 4, 2017 to fix meters to agriculture pumpsets and as per agreement the State was supposed to fix meters by June 30, 2017. The BRS government also agreed to fix meters to feeders and install smart meters in all houses in the State by December 31, 2018, he claimed.

Alleging that Harish Rao was misleading the House with false claims, Revanth Reddy requested the Speaker to remove all the claims made by Harish Rao with regard to fixing meters to agriculture pump sets from the records. The Chief Minister also placed a copy of the tripartite agreement in the House and asked Harish Rao to go through it.

Earlier, Harish Rao said the BRS government had not agreed to the diktat of Centre to fix meters to agriculture pump sets and was denied about Rs.30,000 crore due to this in five years.