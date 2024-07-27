Fawn falls in canal, rescued in Mancherial

Officials said the fawn, which slipped into the canal and was struggling to climb up, was rescued after receiving information about the incident through locals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 04:04 PM

A fawn rescued by forest officials at Thapalapur village in Jannaram mandal o Saturday

Mancherial: A fawn accidentally fell in a distributary canal of the Kaddam Narayana Reddy project and was rescued by forest officials near Thapalapur village in Jannaram mandal on Saturday.

Officials said the fawn, which slipped into the canal and was struggling to climb up, was rescued after receiving information about the incident through locals. They stated that the animal was healthy and it was later released into the wild.