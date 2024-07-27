Hyderabad: DCA raids unlicensed medical distributor in Moosarambagh, seizes stock worth Rs. 3.5 lakh

During the raid, 19 varieties of medicines including habit-forming drugs, steroids, antibiotics, abortifacient drugs, anti-hypertensive drugs, anti-diabetic drugs etc. were found and officials seized the stock worth Rs. 3.5 lakh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 04:53 PM

Hyderabad: Acting on credible information, officials of Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, conducted a raid at an unlicensed medical distributor in Moosarambagh and detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantity of medicines for sale.

G. Anil, Drugs Inspector, Malakpet, B. Govind Singh, Drugs Inspector, Secunderabad, P. Renuka, Drugs Inspector, Musheerabad and M. Surendranath, Drugs Inspector, Begumpet were among the officers who carried out the raid. DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis and further investigation would be carried out and action taken as per the law against all the offenders.

The DCA officials also raided the premises of a quack P. Thirumalachari at Nallagandla, Serilingampally mandal, who was practicing medicine without proper qualification at his clinic and detected 18 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics, cough syrups etc., The officials detected several higher generation antibiotics at the clinic during the raid.A. Shylaja Rani, Drugs Inspector, Serilingampally and. D. Swethabindu, Drugs Inspector, Gandipet were among the officers who carried out the raid.

Meanwhile, the DCA also detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels stating they treat fever, rheumatism and diseases and disorders of the uterus, in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During a special drive conducted on July 26 and 27, different products with misleading claims were detected by K. Anvesh, Drugs Inspector, Shabad, A. Saritha, Drugs Inspector, Jeedimetla, A. Srilatha, Drugs Inspector, Adilabad, K. Murali Krishna, Drugs Inspector, Malkajgiri and T. Chandana, Drugs Inspector, Mancherial.

The DCA urged public to report suspected manufacturing activity related to drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas, as well as any other complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines, through Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.