FoB at St Ann’s High School opened in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:50 AM, Sun - 26 June 22

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the Rs 5-crore FoB in Secunderabad built by the GHMC on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Foot over Bridge (FoB) at St Ann’s High School in Secunderabad was inaugurated on Saturday by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.

This pedestrian-friendly facility was built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at a cost of Rs 5 crore and is equipped with a lift and escalator in addition to the staircase.

After the death of a LKG student in August 2005 when a speeding van hit her in front of the school, the corporation had built a FoB in front of the school, which was dismantled in 2015 to lay pillars for the Metro Rail. The new FoB was taken up after that.