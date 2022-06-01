Focus more on economics, less on politics: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:28 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Lashing out at opponents for focusing more on politics and less on development, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s message was clear – focus on economics and not on politics.

Speaking at the inaugural of the ZF Global Technology Centre India (TCI) here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that as a minister and leader, one needs to concentrate more on economics and development rather than on politics.

India has a lot of potential in terms of growth, he said adding we should stop comparing ourselves with neighbouring countries and aim to grow on par with developed nations. “Politics can happen once in every five years and the rest of the time one must concentrate on governance and development,” he said.

He also elaborated on his recent trip to Davos and how he always comes back with mixed emotions whenever he returns from developed nations. He said that even though 52 large multi-national companies (MNCs) globally are run by persons of Indian origin, India is still developing.

“In 1987, India and China’s population and GDP were on par. However, over the last 35 years, China’s GDP has hit $16 trillion and in India we are still dreaming about $5 trillion GDP. This happened because China decided to concentrate on economics and compete with the best of the world, whereas India is competing and comparing with countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. If we are taking pride in beating these countries then we are doomed,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .