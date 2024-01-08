‘Focus on illegal regularisation of govt lands under GO 59 in Khammam’

District Collector VP Gautham directed the concerned official to take strict measures to protect government lands

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 09:05 PM

Revenue and municipal officials took possession of government lands for applications submitted illegally for regularisation under GO 59 in Khammam city.

Khammam: The district administration has laid focus on illegal regularisation of government lands under GO 59 in the district and started measures to take possession of such lands.

District Collector VP Gautham directed the concerned official to take strict measures to protect government lands. He told officials to identify and protect the government lands for which individuals applied for regularisation without any structures, contrary to the provisions of GO 59.

Some individuals applied for regularisation under GO 59 for a 300 square yards plot under Khammam Urban Khanapuram survey number 272, two plots of 200 sq. yards size and one plot of 150 sq. yards in Khanapuram donka (passage for the local people) and for a 300 sq. yard plot in Velugumatla survey number 412 even though there were no structures on the lands. Such applications have been rejected, he informed.

The Collector said that the revenue and municipal authorities have taken possession of the above lands worth Rs 4.35 crore, fencing was erected around them and sign boards were put up. He told the officials to install CCTV cameras to keep a vigil and take strict measures to prevent encroachment of government lands in the future.

Gautham revealed that recently the registration of a valuable 415 square yards plot at Bypass Road Ram Temple in Khammam city was canceled and an illegal structure on the land was demolished besides taking its possession.

A corporator Pagadala Srividya’s husband Pagadala Nagaraju, paid the government price for the illegal regularisation of the government land under GO 59 by misleading the investigating officer with the documents of a different property, which does not belong to him.

It was alleged that some vernacular journalists in the city have also applied for regularisation of government lands in the city under GO 59. The residents were demanding the officials to identify such lands and to cancel their registrations.