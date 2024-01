| Khammam Man Dies In Road Accident In Us

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Mon - 8 January 24

Khammam: A man belonging to VM Banjar of Penuballi mandal in the district died in a road accident in Texas in the United State last night.

The deceased, Mukkera Sai Rajiv Reddy, who works in the US, got married one year ago. His father M Bhupal Reddy lives at the village.