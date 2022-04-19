Food delivery executive dies in accident in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: A food delivery executive died in a road accident at Chaderghat on Monday night.

According to the police, the victim D Narsimha (25), a resident of Moosarambagh, worked with a food delivery company and was going along the Chaderghat road on his motorcycle when a tipper lorry hit him from behind.

“He was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” Chaderghat Sub-inspector B Krishna said, adding that according to his relatives, Narsimha worked at a a private office during the day and from evening, worked as a food delivery executive to make ends meet.

In a separate case, a 60-year-old man who was injured in a road accident at Pahadishareef 10 days ago died while under treatment on Tuesday. Police said D Shankaraiah, a resident of Lemoor village in Kandukur was walking on the road at Pahadishareef on April 10 when an SUV hit him. He was rushed to a private hospital and later to OGH, where he died on Tuesday morning. A case booked by the Pahadishareef police soon after the accident under Section 337 of IPC and now is being alerted to Section 304 (A) of IPC.