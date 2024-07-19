| Pedestrian Killed In Hit And Run Incident Near Ghatkesar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 08:51 PM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an over-speeding car in a hit-and-run incident at Jodimetla ‘x’ road in Ghatkesar on Friday.

The victim identified as Uddesh Bosan (29), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was crossing the road when the mishap occurred. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

The incident created a stir in the locality as the car driver managed to escape the accidents spot.

On receiving information, the IT Corridor police visited the spot and took up investigation.

They examined CCTV footage in the locality and efforts are on to trace the vehicle and its owner.

No arrests have been made yet.