Hyderabad: Two die, two injured in car mishap

All the four persons sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced Adnan and Sofiyan as dead.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 09:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two youngsters were killed and two others injured after the driver rammed the car they were travelling into an electricity pole at Karmanghat, Saroornagar on Wednesday night.

The group of four Mohd Adnan (19), Syed Sofiyan (20), Mohd Yasir (20) and Abdul Marvah who are all residents of Bandlaguda Chandrayangutta, took the car and went towards LB Nagar.

Also Read Daily-wage earner dies after falling off scooter in Mancherial

“While returning Abdul was driving the car and on reaching Bata Showroom at Karmanghat road rammed into an electric pole. Apparently, Abdul drove the car in a negligent manner leading to the incident,” said Saroornagar sub inspector, B. Kishan.

All the four persons sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced Adnan and Sofiyan as dead. A case is registered and investigation going on.