Daily-wage earner dies after falling off scooter in Mancherial

Penjerla Laxman, a daily-wage earner suffered fatal head injuries when he fell off the scooter on a potholed road resulting in instantaneous death.

Mancherial: A 35-year-old man was killed on the spot after the scooter he was riding skidded and he fell off the vehicle at Somagudem village in Kasipet mandal on Thursday.

Kasipet Sub-Inspector V Praveen Kumar said Penjerla Laxman, a daily-wage earner from Kasipet mandal centre suffered fatal head injuries when he fell off the scooter on a potholed road resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was proceeding from Kasipet to Somagudem and was not wearing a helmet.

Laxman’s father P Bapu lodged a complaint. A case was registered and investigation is on.