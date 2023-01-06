Food poisoning: 28 students fall sick in Rajanna-Sircilla

As many as 28 students of the Racharlagollapalli Primary School of Yellareddypet mandal fell sick, reportedly due to food poisoning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: As many as 28 students of the Racharlagollapalli Primary School of Yellareddypet mandal fell sick, reportedly due to food poisoning, on Friday.

As the water filter was under repair for the last three days, the school authorities had engaged a water tanker to supply water to cook food for the mid-day meal programme and for drinking purposes.

However, students complained of vomiting and fell sick after having the food prepared with water from the tanker and also after consuming the same water. Out of 70 students who consumed the same water and food, 28 fell sick, officials said.

Community Health Centre staff visited the school and provided treatment to students. 10 students were shifted to Sircilla hospital, where they were undergoing treatment. Tahsildar Jayanth also visited the school and enquired about the incident.