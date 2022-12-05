Handloom expert from US visits Sircilla textile town

Rajanna-Sircilla: A research scholar and handloom expert from America, Kyra Zafp, was excited after watching the work of Sircilla weavers.

Kyra is studying the situation of the handloom sector and skills of weavers in different Asian countries under an American government research grant. As part of her study tour, she on Monday visited Sircilla textile town after interacting with sericulture farmers in Siddipet.

Besides examining a few handlooms in the town, she enquired about the clothes being weaved on handlooms and their skills by interacting with weavers. She also enquired about shifting of weavers from handloom to powerlooms. She also met Hariprasad, who got nation-wide recognition by weaving the logo of the G-20 Summit on a single cloth. Kyra was thrilled after watching a saree that could be fitted into a matchbox and made it clear that she never saw such a talented weaver.

She was also briefed on the problems faced by Sircilla weavers in the past and the steps taken by the State government to bail out the weaving industry from the crisis. She was also briefed on how weavers improved their skills and modernization of powerlooms.

She was very excited to know that the way the weavers are moving towards self-sustainable from the crisis.

Besides Pochampalli and Gadwal in the State, she will also be visiting the weaving sectors in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Textile Corporation Chairman Guduri Praveen Kumar, Municipal Chairperson Jindam Kala, district handlooms and textiles officer Sagar and others were present.