Foolproof arrangements for police constable exam in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Warangal CP Dr Tarun Joshi addressing a meeting on police constable exam.

Warangal: All arrangements have been made to conduct the Telangana State Police Constable preliminary examination to be held on August 28 under the Warangal police commissionerate limits. An awareness and training programme for the invigilators and other officials was held at the NIT campus here on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said a total of 52,970 candidates would likely to appear for the exam to be held at 106 centres in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts. “Foolproof arrangements must be made to conduct the exam in the most transparent manner,” he asked the officials, and urged the candidates to reach the centre by 9 am.

“Candidates appearing for the written examination should come to the examination center one hour before the scheduled time, and strictly adhere to the rules and regulations regarding the examination mentioned in the hall ticket, and no electronic items and other items will be allowed in the examination hall. If the candidates apply Gorintaku/Mehendhi on their fingers, there is a chance that the fingerprint will not be recorded in the biometric machine and thus the candidates will lose an attempt to appear for the exam,” the CP cautioned.

Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad, Regional Coordinators Dr Chandramouli, Prof Anand Kishor, ACPs Pratap Kumar, Rahaman and others attended the meeting.