Foolproof arrangements for SI exam: Warangal CP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Warangal CP Tarun Joshi addressing a meeting on SI written test to be held on August 7

Warangal: Police commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said that they had made foolproof arrangements for the smooth and fair conduct of the written test for the post of Sub-Inspector to be filled in the Telangana police department. A meeting for the invigilators was held here on Monday. Addressing the meeting here on Monday, he said that the exam would be conducted on August 7.

“In Warangal commissionerate, 21,550 candidates have applied for the SI eligibility written test. There are 42 examination centers. While 20 centers were set up in Warangal district, 16 centers were set up in Hanamkonda district and 6 centers in Jangaon district,” he said.

“ We have trained the staff to take fingerprints (Biometrics) of the candidates appearing for the written test. Candidates appearing for the written examination should come to the examination center one hour before the scheduled time, and strictly adhere to the rules and regulations regarding the examination mentioned in the hall ticket, and no electronic items and other items will be allowed in the examination hall,” he explained.

“If the candidates put Gorintaku/Mehendi on their fingers, there is a chance that the fingerprint will not be recorded in the biometric machine and thus the candidates will lose an attempt to appear for the exam,” he cautioned the candidates.

Joshi said that they had taken all steps to conduct the exam in a completely transparent manner. Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikhwad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon District Regional Coordinators Dr Chandramouli, Prof Anand Kola, and Narsaiah, ACPs Pratap Kumar, Venkata Reddy and IT Core staff participated in the meeting.