Football: Imran Ali scores hat-trick as Abbas Union down Hyderabad Sporting

Hyderabad: Riding on a hat-trick by Imran Ali, Abbas Union began their campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win in the ‘A’ Division Rahim League football Championship at Gymkhana football ground, Secunderabad on Saturday.
After Imran Ali’s hat-trick, Hyderabad Sporting’s Syed Uzair Qaudri scored a goal to reduce the margin.
On Sunday, CCOB FC will take on Fateh Hyderabad.
Result: Abbas Union 3 (Imran Ali 3) bt Hyderabad Sporting 0 (Syed Uzair Qaudri 1).