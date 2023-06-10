Football: Imran Ali scores hat-trick as Abbas Union down Hyderabad Sporting

Abbas Union began their campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win in the 'A' Division Rahim League football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Riding on a hat-trick by Imran Ali, Abbas Union began their campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win in the ‘A’ Division Rahim League football Championship at Gymkhana football ground, Secunderabad on Saturday.

After Imran Ali’s hat-trick, Hyderabad Sporting’s Syed Uzair Qaudri scored a goal to reduce the margin.

On Sunday, CCOB FC will take on Fateh Hyderabad.

Result: Abbas Union 3 (Imran Ali 3) bt Hyderabad Sporting 0 (Syed Uzair Qaudri 1).