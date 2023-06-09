Nalgonda girls crowned champions of Inter-District Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Nalgonda team members who clinched the football trophy

Hyderabad: Nalgonda defeat Nizamabad in the final of the 9th Women’s State Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship at Mancherial District on Friday.

Keerthana scored the only goal of the game, to seal for Nalgonda in the final. After the game, Nizamabad’s Sai Sameekaha and Rajeshwary of Nalgonda bagged the tournament’s top scorer and best player honours respectively.

Results: Final: Nalgonda 1(Keerthana) bt Nizamabad 0. Awards: Top scores of the tournament: Sai Sameekaha (Nizamabad); Best player of the tournament: Rajeshwary (Nalgonda).

